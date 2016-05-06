Editorial policies during elections

Political discourse is heating up as another election season burns brightly.

During every election cycle, The Highlander is faced with questions about the newspaper’s policies regarding candidates seeking elected office. Here are the basic guidelines that may help readers in determining how to submit political information for publication.

Information that is of a broad nature is news. For example, when a local nonprofit or civic organization hosts a candidate’s forum, The Highlander is happy to publicize information about the forum, where and when it will be held. In many cases, a reporter will cover the event. This is a great way for citizens to gain information about candidates. When a specific candidate or political party is hosting a fundraising event for candidates or makes an announcement endorsing a candidate, although important, The Highalnder requires this information to be presented as a paid advertisement.

Another area where readers have questions is our letters to the editor policy for candidates. It is our policy not to publish letters that endorse or denigrate a specific candidate. We will not publish letters saying a specific candidate is a great person who deserves your vote or a scoundrel who does not.

Our general letters policy remains the same. Letter writers are limited to one letter every 30 days. Letters should be 500 words or less. All letters submitted must include a name, address and phone number for verification purposes. Letters must be the original work of the writer.

Letters may be mailed to the editor at The Highlander, P.O. Box 249; dropped off at our office, 134 N. Fifth St.; emailed to news@highlandsnews.com; or faxed to 828-526-3658.

It is our goal to provide readers with as much information as possible to help them decide who best represents their interest and political ideology. Our policies are set to reflect this goal. If you have questions, call us at 828-526-4114.