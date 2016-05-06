The Highlander earns honors

The Highlander won 20 awards in the 2015 North Carolina Press Association News, Editorial, Photojournalism and Advertising Contest.

The awards were presented Feb. 25 on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

The Highlander editorial and advertising staff took home the following awards:

Special Section: First place for Legacy — Best of Highlands.

Best Niche Publication: Second place for Legacy — Leaf Season.

Sports Enterprise Writing: First place to Davis Moore for “Fishing central: Highlands finds its niche as a hub for fly-fishing in the region.” Second place to Carolyn Morrisroe for “Running on high: Highlands celebrates Twilight 5K, Roadrunners Club anniversary.”

Arts and Entertainment Reporting: Second place to Carolyn Morrisroe for “Highlands’ silver screen: Playhouse revives movie tradition.” Third place to Carolyn Morrisroe for “Illustrating Highlands: New map serves as love letter to town.”

Feature Writing: Third place to Davis Moore for “Ghosts of the mountains: Are cougar sightings myth or reality?”

The Highlander staff won the following awards for photography and editorial design:

Photo Page: Third place to Carolyn Morrisroe for “Fourth of July festivities.”

Use of Photographs: Second place.

Appearance and Design: Second place.

Stephanie Mason won three awards (two first places and a second place) for advertising design in niche publications as well as third place in the Best Use of Color category.

Highlander staff and Stephanie Mason won five awards for ad design in the newspaper.