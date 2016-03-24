News your way: The Highlander introduces new website platform

The Highlander is pleased to present two exciting upgrades to its service: our brand-new website and e-Edition, a digital version of our newspaper.

E-Edition is an exact replica of the printed edition of The Highlander in a popular, flipbook format. It is the best way for out-of-town subscribers to access timely community news, and no matter where you live, e-Edition is easy and convenient. E-Edition is delivered right to your email inbox and there’s nothing to download — just click the edition and begin reading.

EXISTING SUBSCRIBERS WILL HAVE FULL ACCESS TO THE NEW WEBSITE AND E-EDITION USING THE USERNAME AND PASSWORD OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU WILL NEED TO VERIFY THAT YOU ARE A SUBSCRIBER AND CREATE A NEW USERNAME AND PASSWORD. TO DO THIS click here .

We encourage you to visit HighlandsNews.com to check out the new e-Edition, read breaking community news stories, learn more about local events and more. Do all this from the convenience of your computer, phone, iPad or any other mobile device.

Thank you again for being a loyal reader and subscriber. We are always looking for ways to bring you better products.

We hope you enjoy the new website and e-Edition.