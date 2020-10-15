Allen is fiercely independent

Body

Local Realtor Pat Allen takes her independence seriously.

She is intent on keeping her local business an independent entity, resisting any and all overtures about becoming part of a larger, corporate enterprise.

“I want Pat Allen Realty Group to be independent,” she said. “I kept it independent because I know what it’s like when you’re those franchises and being owned by a corporation. I don’t want that. I don’t think it’s good for business. I don’t think it’s good for the consumers.”

Allen’s company slogan reflects her commitment to keeping things local.

“We want quality, not quantity,” she said. “It’s my slogan, ‘We’re not the biggest, but we’re the best.’ We spend time with our clients. It’s not about us, it’s about them. It’s not about commissions to be made, it’s about changing someone’s lifestyle.”

Pat Allen Realty Group has been in business for 17 years. Prior to that, Allen and her husband Pat – “We were ‘He Pat’ and ‘She Pat’ – owned a bed and breakfast inn in Highlands called The Morning Star Inn, a six-room boutique inn that had been featured in Southern Living magazine.

Allen called it one of those things that fell in her lap.

“There are some things that fall in my lap and some things you make happen,” she said. “This one fell in my lap.”

She and her husband owned and operated The Morning Star Inn for eight years before selling it.

“He-Pat” Allen passed away three years ago.

“If you could have a perfect marriage, we had it. He was the best husband and the best step-dad ever for my two kids,” Allen said.

The Allens were married for 33 years.

Allen said she is proud of the representation of women in Highlands business. For those interested in taking the plunge, she imparts this advice she’s learned from her many, many years.

You all the time you hear people say, ‘If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.’ Well, the bus goes down the road but somebody’s got to drive the bus. It won’t steer itself,” she said. “The hard work… Being in tune with yourself. If something doesn’t work, go on to the next. Listen to your inner self. If you don’t listen to it, you never feel good about yourself.”

Allen said she wants women to be able to go home at the end of the day and feel good about themselves.

“So many women bury it, either because their husband, their children, the time. If you don’t listen to it, you’re just out there floundering. Think about it, pray about it… but listen to yourself.”

Allen will continue working until all of her seven brokers are as successful as she has been.

“I owe it to them to do this because they chose to come work for me,” she said. “My health is good. My energy is good. I really don’t have any reason to stop. I may step back, but I’ll always stay involved.”

Allen said business in the wake of COVID-19 has been better than it’s ever been.

“I’ve never seen anything like this COVID thing,” she said. “We just do not stop… seven days. We are busier than we’ve ever been. The attorneys backed up, the surveyors, the inspectors… they’re not used to working seven days a week – we’re just having to do. It’s been the silver lining for us.”

Allen said she loves helping women find their paths.

“I tell them to set goals. Be prepared for the ‘no,’ but hope for the ‘yes.’”