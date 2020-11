Subhead Virtual workshop is next step in year-long process

Planning professionals, Town of Highlands staff, and members of the public gathered for a comprehensive planning forum on Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Highlands Community Building. There will be a virtual planning workshop at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 via Zoom.

Sticky notes covered a number of posters and a giant map of Highlands inside the community building on Oct. 22. Multi-colored ideas for where town infrastructure can be improved, where new needs can…