Drainage issue fixed in front of Hudson Library

Body

In what Hudson Library Board President Andy Chmar called, “a total team effort,” the longstanding drainage problem at the library was resolved in August.

Chmar, and Mountain Findings Board President Glenda Bell, recently met at the Hudson Library Main Street entrance to recognize a generous grant from Mountain Findings, which was used to resolve a decades-long, flooding and runoff problem along Main Street.

“It was something that very much needed to be done,” he said. “It was constantly flooding and especially with the heavy rains we’ve had lately, it was becoming a safety issue.”

Chmar said, the hardscape, curb and parking lot exit concrete apron project work, was planned and completed over two days in August by Ryan Bryson, Carlos Vazquez, and their team from Bryson Grading and Paving, along with further support from Canty Worley and Company.

“In the past, even nominal rainfall resulted in the public sidewalk being flooded along the street, producing a safety hazard for passersby, while damaging the adjoining landscaping around the Library’s sign,” Chmar said in a written statement.

The project involved replacing the entire length of street curbing along with the 18-inch deep concrete exit apron, removing the grass along the road, and releveling this area and the sidewalk’s brick pavers.

“The work took a total of three days to cure the concrete pad, which was enormous, and complete the landscaping,” Chmar said. “They started on a Friday and put the finishing touches on Monday and Tuesday.”

Chmar said the bulk of the credit went to his predecessor Frank Oliver and board member Slocum Howland, who did the grant work for the project.

“I can’t do this without mentioning the great work they did,” he said.

Chmar said, since the work was accomplished, the town’s recent heavy rain events have proven the work to be a complete success, with the stormwater runoff effectively redirected to the nearby catch basins.

“With Mountain Findings’ generous support, and the talent of Bryson Grading and Paving, the library’s roadside entrance, exit and circular brick sidewalk now more safely accommodate the multitude of visitors enjoying the library and it’s outside landscaping, and others walking along the east end of Main Street,” Chmar said. “The number one priority is safety, and the second is the beauty of the entrance. It was a great partnership.”