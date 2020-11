Subhead Wayward hiker plucked from ledge by first responders

A Knoxville, Tennessee, man found himself in a precarious situation on a Rock Mountain ledge on Nov. 4. First responders from the Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad were able to reach the man and get him back to solid ground.

