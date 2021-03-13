Fifth case of rabies raises concern

Macon County has confirmed five cases of rabies thus far in 2021, already the most cases in a single year since the NC Department of Health and Human Services began tracking the data in 1999. Macon County Animal Services has confirmed a fifth case of rabies following the examination of a raccoon that was deemed potentially rabid by a county resident last week. Animal services staff… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.