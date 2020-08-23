First Presbyterian Church honors rich Scottish heritage

Body

Each year, First Presbyterian Church commemorates the denomination’s Scottish heritage with a Kirkin’ O’ the Tartan service, in which participants carry banners representing their clan’s tartan and receive the Church’s blessing.

Because of current social distancing mandates, the church was unable to hold the service in the sanctuary this year, as is the tradition. Instead, they organized a “Kirkin’ Parade” down Highlands’ Main Street and to the Kelsey-Hutchinson Founders Park, where Pastor Curtis Fussell conducted a brief service, offering a portion of the Scots Confession and prayer.

Duncan Greenlee, as Beadle, carried the great Bible, and bagpipers Margaret Tooke and Glen Morris led the standard-bearers, pealing out hymns from the Scottish Highlands throughout the route and at the park.