Foreman Road home destroyed by fire

Firefighters were on scene at 275 Foreman Road for more than three hours on Friday morning fighting a blaze that totaled the structure. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire leveled a home on Foreman Road in the early hours of Friday morning and required response from multiple fire departments as crews worked to get the blaze under control. According to the Macon… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.