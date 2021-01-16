Little Free Libraries offer books to all at three new locations

Body

The joy of reading appeals to literary enthusiasts young and old.

Finding the perfect reading material in Highlands got a little bit easier this month when the Hudson Library board unveiled three new Little Free Libraries. With some help from the Learning and Literacy Center and the Rotary Club of Highlands, the board erected structures at Zachary Park, the Highlands Rec Park and right outside the door of the LLC.

“The Little Free Libraries serve to further the board’s mission ‘to make available to everyone the recorded knowledge of civilization and thus promote and encourage the free flow of information, the enjoyment of reading, and an appreciation of the challenge of ideas’,” Hudson Library board president Andy Chmar said in a written statement.

Prior to the unveiling of the three newest Little Free Libraries, Highlands was home to three original locations – Kelsey-Hutchinson Founders Park, Highlands Biological Station and the Rec Park playground.

Members of the library board ordered, assembled and installed the structures. Hudson Library trustees Martha Moxley and Helene Siegel along with husband Ricky Siegel, of the Rotary Club of Highlands, provided grants to pay for the libraries. The books to stock the libraries were provided by The Bookworm, the used book store operated by Hudson Library board trustees.

The concept behind the Little Free Libraries is simple – take a book, and leave a book. Each year the free library structures account for tens of thousands of book exchanges nationwide.

More information about Little Free Libraries and a map of their locations, both locally and around the world, can be found online at www.littlefreelibrary.org.