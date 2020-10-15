Lowe honored for his service

Jimmy Lowe, of Highlands, accompanied by his wife Nancy and his Blue Ridge Lodge 435 brethren, received his 50 years of service award as a veteran and Freemason during a recent ceremony at Zachary Park.

Jimmy Lowe, 82, a Highlands native, former Highlands Fire and Rescue Fire Chief and a Free Mason, was honored for his 50 years of service to the Blue Ridge Lodge 435. The ceremony was held on Sept…