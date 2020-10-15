Lowe honored for his service

Jimmy Lowe, of Highlands, accompanied by his wife Nancy and his Blue Ridge Lodge 435 brethren, received his 50 years of service award as a veteran and Freemason during a recent ceremony at Zachary Park.
Jimmy Lowe, 82, a Highlands native, former Highlands Fire and Rescue Fire Chief and a Free Mason, was honored for his 50 years of service to the Blue Ridge Lodge 435.
The ceremony was held on Sept…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.