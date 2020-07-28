MCPH records second COVID-19 death

Body

A second person has died from COVID-19 in Macon County, according to information provided by officials with Macon County Public Health on Tuesday.

According to MCPH Director Kathy McGaha, the person who died was over the age of 65 and had an underlying health condition. To protect the patient and their family’s privacy, no further identifying information will be released.

“We want to express our deepest sympathies to the family and their loved ones during this difficult time,” McGaha said in a written statement. “Our message to the community continues to be – wear a mask, wash your hands regularly and wait six feet from others in public places. Continue to practice social distancing and limit trips outside your home to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

MCPH records show that Macon County has had 407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. Of those, 121 are considered active positive cases. Another 284 patients have recovered from the virus and two people have died.

A total of 4,820 COVID-19 tests have been administered and 340 of those tests are currently pending.

Statewide there have been 102,861 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,668 deaths. Nationwide there have been 3.82 million confirmed cases and 140,630 deaths.

Phase two

North Carolina remains under a “Safer at home” executive order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in June.

Face coverings are mandatory inside businesses and a social distance of six feet should be observed whenever possible. Frequent hand washing and limiting exposure to large public gatherings is also recommended.

Under “Phase two” of the executive order restaurants must operate at 50 percent capacity or less. Bars, gyms, bowling alleys, movie theaters and large entertainment venues must remain closed.

Phase two is expected to continue until at least Aug. 5.