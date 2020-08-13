MCPH reports fourth COVID-19 death

Body

A fourth person has died from complications associated with COVID-19 in Macon County.

According to Macon County Public Health officials, the patient died on Monday. The patient was over the age of 65 and had an underlying health condition at the time of their death.

The death is the third in the past four weeks in Macon County.

“The family and loved ones of this individual are in our thoughts and prayers,” MCPH Director Kathy McGaha said in a written statement. “As we go back to school, please continue to practice the three W’s and be mindful of those who may be at higher risk.”

The three W’s are best practices recommended by the Center for Disease Control to stop the spread of COVID-19 – wear a mask, wait six feet apart from others and wash hands frequently.

“We can make a difference by wearing a mask, washing our hands and staying six feet away from others,” McGaha said. “Continue to social distance, avoid large gatherings and limit trips outside the home to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The news of the fourth death in Macon County comes at a time when the county’s overall COVID-19 numbers have begun to level off, including a decrease in active cases. According to MCPH statistics, as of Wednesday, Macon County had 480 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those, 63 are active cases, 413 patients have recovered from the virus and four patients have died.

As of Wednesday, there have been 5,892 COVID-19 tests administered in Macon County. MCPH was scheduled to host a community testing event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. today in Franklin.

Cooper extends phase two

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Aug. 5 that North Carolina will remain in phase two of his plan to reopen the state’s economy for another five weeks as students and staff return to schools, colleges and universities and the state continues its efforts to decrease COVID-19 numbers.

In phase two, restaurants can only operate at 50 percent capacity and must stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. Bars and nightclubs remain closed completely, as do gyms, massage studios, movie theaters and other large entertainment venues.

“Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher. We will not make that mistake in North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “In keeping with our dimmer switch approach, with schools opening, and in order to push for decreasing numbers which will keep people healthier and boost our economy, North Carolina will remain paused phase two for five weeks.”

The earliest that North Carolina could move into phase three of Copper’s plan is Sept. 11.

In Highlands, the town’s executive order mandates that face coverings must be worn at all times while in public – including along sidewalks in the business district. The next town board of commissioners meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20.