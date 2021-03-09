Mission Health allowing visitation

Body

With COVID-19 active case numbers declining across Western North Carolina and an increase in the number of citizens receiving the coronavirus vaccine, Mission Health has decided to begin allowing visitation at its hospital facilities.

Visitation has been restricted since March of 2020. Both Highlands-Cashiers Hospital and Angel Medical Center in Franklin are in the Mission Health network.

“Mission Health hospitals will be relaxing visitor restrictions from the previous level two as we continue to evaluate the current COVID-19 cases in our region to find the best balance for our patients and caregivers,” Mission Health Director of Public Relations Nancy Lindell said in a written statement. “We will now allow two visitors per inpatient during regular visitor hours. Patients who are hospitalized overnight may now have one visitor remain with them overnight. Outpatient surgery patients may have one visitor.”

Anyone who visits the emergency department at Highlands-Cashiers Hospital or Angel Medical Center may have two visitors with them.

There is no change in visitation policy regarding COVID-19 patients. Visitors will not be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or for patients awaiting a COVID-19 test result, additionally, there continues to be one visitor allowed at the Eckerd Living Center on the Highlands-Cashiers Hospital campus in accordance with state guidelines.

“These uncertain times have been tough on our patients, their families and our colleagues and we cannot emphasize enough our compassion for everyone,” Lindell said. “Having a family member or loved one with our patients when they are in our care is important, as is our responsibility to keep our patients and families, as well as our colleagues and the communities we serve, safe.”

Screenings and access restrictions are still in place at all Mission Health locations, regional hospitals and CarePartners locations. Hospital staff has been supplied with iPads to facilitate virtual visits to help connect families and loved ones with patients if in-person visitation is not possible.

Cooper eases restrictions

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper eased the state’s COVID-19 restrictions on Friday and increased the occupancy limits for several business sectors, including bars and restaurants.

Executive Order 195 eliminates the statewide 10 p.m. curfew and allows alcohol sales to extend to 11 p.m. Bars, which were previously closed completely, may now operate at 30 percent capacity. Restaurants may operate at 50 percent capacity and the 100-person cap on outdoor seating has been increased to a 250-person limit.

Sports arenas, outdoor entertainment venues, fitness centers, pools and amusement parks are each allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity, up from 30 percent previously.

“Today’s action is a show of confidence and trust, but we must remain cautious. People are losing their loved ones each day,” Cooper said. “We must keep up our guard. Many of us are weary, but we cannot let the weariness win. Now is the time to put our strength and resilience to work so that we can continue to turn the corner and get through this.”

Cooper did not lift the state’s mask mandate and encouraged the public to continue practicing social distancing and frequent hand washing.

By the numbers

According to Macon County Public Health, there were 46 active COVID-19 cases in the county as of Tuesday. That number held steady from one week prior.

There were no new deaths in the past week related to COVID-19. There have been 2,916 confirmed cases of the virus since the pandemic began and 30 deaths in Macon County.

A total of 6,699 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine countywide. MCPH currently has an inventory of 500 doses.

Anyone who would like to set up a vaccination appointment should call 828-524-1500. North Carolina is currently in “Group 3” of its vaccination plan, meaning that anyone over the age of 65 is eligible to be vaccinated, as are public school teachers/staff and other “essential employees” as designated by the federal government.