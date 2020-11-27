New-look Christmas events on tap

The Highlands Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28 via Facebook live. The annual Christmas parade is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 featuring a drive-thru format.

