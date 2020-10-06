Drive-thru job fair breaks from tradition

Body

“I would not sit waiting for some vague tomorrow, nor for something to happen. One could wait a lifetime, and find nothing at the end of the waiting. I would begin here, I would make something happen.” – Louis L’Amour

It’s fitting that a quote from a famous author best sums up the first-ever drive-thru job fair at Hudson Library in Highlands on Monday.

The traditional idea of a job fair is to organize employers with individual booths inside a large arena, convention center or auditorium. Job seekers meander around the room making contacts with employers who fit their skill set and have jobs available.

Due to COVID-19, the idea of a large group of jobseekers coming together for face-to-face meetings with employers isn’t appealing to either group, or to potential host sites. But rather than write off having a fall job fair in 2020, the staff at the library along with the leaders of the NC Works Career Center put their heads together and came up with a socially-distanced solution.

On Monday morning, potential employees were able to drive under the covered entrance to the library and receive information about job openings that interest them. The process eliminated large groups and allowed for one-on-one assistance.

Along with the job fair, the International Friendship Center got involved to distribute food boxes from MANNA Food Bank for anyone in need of nutrition assistance. It was a one-stop resource for area residents who may be jobless, facing food insecurity, or both.

According to the NC Department of Commerce, the unemployment rate in Macon County was 7.5 percent in July – up from 6.5 percent in June. The regional unemployment rate, for the seven westernmost North Carolina counties was 8.4 percent in July – up from 7.7 percent in June.

A job fair in the traditional sense may not have been possible, but three organizations stepped up to make the drive-thru fair a reality. Now more than ever, accomplishing a common goal takes teamwork.