Mayor on Duty - Vaccine update

I wrote about COVID-19 vaccination issues last week. Let me share what has happened since then.

I’ve been following discussions on social media concerning how a program needs to be setup on the plateau. This week I was in discussions with folks from the Macon County Health Department, the Highlands Cashiers Health Foundation and the Highlands Cashiers Hospital.

I want to salute Tom Neal, the Chief Executive Officer of the Highlands Cashiers Hospital for his leadership in working for a community vaccination program on the plateau. He has used his expertise in getting the ball moving.

Tom hosted a Zoom meeting on Monday afternoon that included folks from the Macon County Health Department, the Highlands Cashiers Health Foundation, the Jackson County Health Department, the Highlands Pharmacy and the Highlands Cashiers Hospital. I represented the town of Highlands.

These folks form a core group for developing the program. Creating an offsite vaccination program will not be easy. There are a lot of moving parts that have to be brought into a systematic program. It can’t be done overnight. This past Monday meeting was a start, and more will be scheduled.

The Macon County Health Department is the lead agency in this initiative. Like all county health departments, they are the entry point for shipments of vaccines to the county. So far, the health department has received limited deliveries from the state. The startup of the county program has been measured in that vaccines supplies for this first shot have to be balanced with doing a course of second doses. County health departments throughout the state have had to stretch their resources by having to quickly develop large vaccination programs and also provide other critical health services.

Yesterday, Phase 1B got underway at the health department with vaccinations for folks 75 and older. Phase 1B at the health department is a drive through process. Eligible people can call 828-349-2517, the COVID-19 call center, for information on how to register and schedule an appointment. At the present time vaccinations will be given on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The primary challenge for setting up a vaccination site here on the plateau will center around procuring additional vaccine. A potential complicating factor is the number of people continuing to stay in the area. A high number of seasonal residents in the county have remained, but presently the state is allocating vaccine based on the number of permanent residents. Kathy McGaha, the director of the health department, is in discussions with state officials to change that allocation formula to meet this unique situation.

Another challenge for a community vaccination program here on the plateau will be to form a group of volunteers who can work on the administrative processes. There will also be a need for retired medical personnel who can give the vaccinations. It will take about 15 to 20 people to operate the vaccination site. It will require coordination, but I know this community can meet the challenge.