Take precautions, but be sure to vote

It seems as though every activity in our daily lives requires an extra level of safety nowadays.

From a simple trip to the grocery store, to walking through a public park, there is a correct level of precautions to take in order to protect yourself and others from the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

With each unique activity comes a seemingly unique level of care expected. Voting in 2020 will be no different, and to help the public prepare for the changes they will see at the polls, the NC State Board of Elections has taken steps to make voting as safe as possible for both the public and poll workers.

Among the precautions are having masks available for voters and poll workers, should they not already bring their own. Pens used to mark ballots will be single use and the voters will take them when they are done filling out the ballot. There are hand sanitizer stations available, protective barriers have been placed between poll workers and members of the public, and social distancing is being enforced between voting booths.

For anyone who cannot physically make it to the polls, or who still finds the process too risky to chance, absentee voting by mail is an option.

Any eligible voter may request an absentee ballot through June 16. Any voter eligible to vote in the second primary who indicated on their absentee application for the March 3 primary that he or she would like an absentee ballot for the second primary will automatically be sent an absentee ballot.

Thus far the absentee ballot option has been very popular, with 455 absentee ballots requested and 37 already returned to the board of elections office.

To request a ballot for the election, eligible voters must complete an absentee ballot request form and return it by mail or in-person to their county board of elections.

Voters may make name and address changes during the early voting period, but may not change their party affiliation.

Macon County voters are currently able to take part in one-stop early voting prior to the June 23 second Republican primary for NC District 11 of the US House of Representatives. One-stop voting is being held at the Highlands Rec Center through June 20.