High Octane event changes gears due to restrictions

The finale of this weekend’s Mountain Motoring event has had to undergo a format change due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to event organizer Steve Ham.

According to Ham, after meeting with Highlands officials about the “High Octane in the Park” event, in regard to N.C. Governor Roy Cooper’s transition to “Phase 2.5,” the High Octane in the Park will be a private gathering only.

“This event was planned as a casual cars and coffee gathering in Kelsey-Hutchinson Park on Sunday Sept. 13, running from 8:30 a.m. to 11a.m.,” Ham said on Friday. “It was hoped that COVID-19 Phase 3 guidelines would be in effect at that time. Instead, effective Sept. 2, the N.C. Governor has gone to Phase 2.5 guidelines which restrict outdoor gatherings to 50 people.”

Ham said, after consultation with the Town of Highlands, permission has been granted for a private gathering of driving event registrants only, which includes approximately 50 cars.

“Strict spacing guidelines have limited the number of cars allowed,” he said. “The planning committee regrets that the public will not be allowed to display their cars at this event. Current restrictions require that this event be open to participants only, and unfortunately, closed to the general public.”

The 2021 Highlands Motoring Festival is still slated to go on as scheduled, on June 10-13, 2021, at which time there will be another “High Octane” event and open for the public to display their cars to a large audience, Ham said.

To register for the upcoming driving tours and more details check out the group’s website: www.HighlandsMotoringFestival.com.