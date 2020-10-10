Students welcomed back to The Literacy Council

Body

On Monday, Sept. 21, The Literacy Council reopened its After-School Enrichment and Homework Helpers programs.

The organization has been closed to the public for several months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Literacy Council’s after-school programs are free educational programs available to children in grades K-12.

During quarantine, The Literacy Council’s staff worked from home, but were still actively reaching out to Macon County through online programs. “From the Reading Room” is an ongoing YouTube series in which staff and friends of The Literacy Council read books aloud on video. ESL Online is an online series in which ESL instructor Faviola Olvera teaches English as a Second Language on video. The Literacy Council also offers Virtual Tutoring with Senior Programs Manager, Anna Norton, through Zoom.

In preparation for the reopening of After-School Enrichment and Homework Helpers, The Literacy Council has been working with the Macon County Health Department to implement new precautionary procedures to avoid any infection among staff and participants. These procedures include increased disinfecting and cleaning of the facilities, enforcing mask-wearing at all times, personal “learning packs” for each child, which are disinfected and social distancing.

“We are being extremely diligent in our care of anyone who enters the building in order to decrease any risk of COVID-19 infection, and I am so thankful for our staff and teachers who are dedicated to supporting the children who need our help,” executive director Bonnie Potts said.

The Literacy Council will be open for After School Enrichment and Homework Helpers Monday-Thursday. One-on-one tutoring will still be virtual, but students are welcome to come to The Literacy Council to video chat with their tutor. Early intervention reading continues to be offered to the youngest residents of Macon County through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. To sign up for any of The Literacy Council’s programs, visit www.maconncliteracy.org, and fill out an application. Please call The Literacy Council at 828-526- 0863 for more information.