Organizers trying to save Twilight 5k and 10k

The list of 2020 Highlands’ events that have fallen by the wayside because of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow.

Standing next in line is the Highlands Twilight 5K road race, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15. Whether or not the race will survive the COVID-19 axe remains to be seen, according to race organizer Derek Taylor.

“If it’s safe we’re going to run,” Taylor said on Monday. “We’re doing everything we can to make this race happen.”

Taylor said the most probable scenario would be to postpone the race until November and take his chances then.

“The optimal day is to run the race on Nov. 28, at 9 a.m., which coincidentally, is the same day as the town’s tree lighting festivities,” Taylor said. “We would run the race in the morning and give them time to come in and get set up for the tree lighting that night.”

For now, signups are continuing for both the 5K and 10K races as well as sponsorships and any donations.

“Funds from the Twilight 5K will benefit the students of Highlands School,” Taylor said. “Funds will go towards the purchase of laptops and other technology for students in conjunction with the Advance Highlands Education Committee, who will use the race funds toward the purchase of technology on behalf of the students.”

Taylor said in these uncertain times, the laptops are needed now more than ever, as the school adapts to the new circumstances created by COVID 19.

If the race is postponed until November, there would be no music or beer available, on the alternate date, just the race and trophies.

“Please help us save the race by signing up now, sponsoring, or donating with the commitment to allow us to keep your entry fee or sponsorship as a donation should we not be able to hold the race on either date,” Taylor said in a flyer for the event.

Taylor, Jim Tate, Hilary Wilkes, Janice Raby, Jeff Weller, Melissa Delany, and Leigh Hartman, the board of directors for AHEC, are personally asking you to help save the race for Highlands’ kids. All proceeds will go to the school for technology.

“Last year you helped us raise $25,000.00 for our kids,” Taylor said. “You can signup, donate more!, sponsor, be generous, to help us exceed last year and save the race.

For more information and to signup, visit www.highlandstwilight5kand10k.com or call Derek Taylor at 828-200-9226 for questions or to sponsor.